Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The winner of our February 2v2 CS:GO tournament is... Confidence!

The duo took home €1000 for their efforts.

Over the past weekend, we concluded our latest Monthly 2v2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Tournament. The event pitted a bunch of different teams from across the Nordics against one another, and after a gruelling day of competition on Sunday, February 26, we ended up with a winner.

After progressing through multiple rounds of play, team Confidence ended up in the finals, where they were pitted against the duo known as T0ks1k. This match saw the pair slug it out, but after two rounds of play, Confidence achieved victory and was dubbed the champion of the February 2v2 Tournament.

This win has seen Confidence going home with €1000 worth of prize money, and has set them up as the team to beat going forward for our monthly CS:GO events.

Check out the replays of the final match below.

