The Winds of Winter has a very different ending to Game of Thrones

HQ

After eight years of the extremely popular TV series, Game of Thrones ended in a way that disappointed many, so it's no wonder that author George R.R. Martin was quick to say that the upcoming books are likely to change some things. Now he's going much further than that.

In his latest blog, Martin writes that The Winds of Winter, the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, makes both many and major changes from the TV series. This is not only because the books have far more characters we get to see and get to know, but also because the main story itself will unfold quite differently. Thus, we can expect that some of those who survived in the TV series will die in the books, while some of those who died will live.

Of course, he is fully aware that this will create further debate as to whether the books or the TV series are the best and most accurate, which he thinks is only good because it is, after all, our choice and our money. The only thing he finds sad is that some people are obviously already set on hating the book because of the long wait, but he hopes that most people understand that the extra time will lead to a better outcome.

What changes do you hope the book makes to the TV series?