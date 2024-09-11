English
Top Spin 2K25

The Wimbledon eChampionships to be hosted tomorrow

The tournament will be played on Top Spin 2K25.

HQ

Now that the U.S. Open is out of the way, you might be looking ahead to the Chengdu Open as the next big tennis tournament to watch, right? Wrong! Tomorrow will see the Wimbledon eChampionships being hosted at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, where for the first time since 2019 a live in-person finals will be hosted and seeing the best Top Spin 2K25 players battling it out.

The tournament will see attendees fighting over a single gold-plated PS5 console that will have the victor's name and achievement etched into it, and as for who will be present for the event, there will be players from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, as well as the US, Canada, and Mexico too, as open qualifiers have been hosted in each country in the weeks prior.

We're told that the tournament will use a seeded knockout format and a best-of-three setup, and each of the games will be hosted tomorrow, meaning by Friday we'll know the winner of the Wimbledon eChampionships.

Top Spin 2K25

