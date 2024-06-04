The Willy Wonka Glasgow experience is being turned into a musical

HQ

We all remember the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, right? The horribly organised warehouse full of depressed Oompa-Loompas, a Willy Wonka who had lines written by AI, and a strange creature called the Unknown, because of course Willy Wonka needs a cryptid villain to take down.

Now we've got the first trailer for the musical adaptation of the disaster, which stars John Stamos of all people. The trailer can be found below and it shows the best and worst of the original experience.

The musical is a satire on the whole experience, and it'll debut at Edinburgh's famous Fringe festival this August. While that will be a long time since the original meme occurred, there are actually some talented people behind this musical that could make it more than just an attempt to make money from the experience.

Will you be watching Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody?