The Wild at Heart will be arriving on PS4 and Nintendo Switch this year

Via a post on Twitter, developer Moonlight Kids and publisher Humble Games has announced that they are bringing their lovely indie adventure game The Wild at Heart to two more new platforms within 2021- which are PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The title will be released digitally and physically, and you can see the box art in the photo below. We were also told to "stay tuned for more info", so a more specific launch date should be confirmed soon, hopefully on Gamescom later this week?

Back in May, The Wild at Heart first landed on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series platforms.

Are you looking forward to playing the game on PS4 and/or Switch?