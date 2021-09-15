The Wild at Heart for Switch and PS4 has the release date confirmed

HQ

Back in late August we reported that The Wild at Heart will be arriving on PS4 and Nintendo Switch this year. However, we didn't get a specific date. Developer Moonlight Kids and publisher Humble Games know some fans have been waiting eagerly, and now they have finally confirmed when the action title will land on these two platforms.

It has been announced that The Wild at Heart for PS4 and Nintendo Switch is coming on November 16. As previously stated, the game will be released digitally and physically.

Other than PS4 and Switch, The Wild at Heart can also be found on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and the Humble Store.