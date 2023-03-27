Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Wii U and 3DS eShops close today

Here's when they'll close in your region.

The 3DS and Wii U eShops are closing today. After initially announcing the closure last year, Nintendo have slowly been shutting down aspects of the online stores, with the final nail in the coffin coming today.

Once the closure time hits, you won't be able to buy anything from either store, but you can redownload games you've already purchased. Check out the times for when the 3DS and Wii U eShops close in your region below:


  • PDT - March 27 at 5pm

  • EDT - March 27 at 8pm

  • BST - March 28 at 1am

  • CET - March 28 at 2am


Will you be making any last-minute purchases on the Wii U or 3DS eShop?

