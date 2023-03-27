The Wii U and 3DS eShops close today

HQ

The 3DS and Wii U eShops are closing today. After initially announcing the closure last year, Nintendo have slowly been shutting down aspects of the online stores, with the final nail in the coffin coming today.

Once the closure time hits, you won't be able to buy anything from either store, but you can redownload games you've already purchased. Check out the times for when the 3DS and Wii U eShops close in your region below:



PDT - March 27 at 5pm



EDT - March 27 at 8pm



BST - March 28 at 1am



CET - March 28 at 2am







Will you be making any last-minute purchases on the Wii U or 3DS eShop?