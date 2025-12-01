The Wiggles caught up in ecstasy ordeal, after Blue Wiggle seen in music video that alludes to drug use

HQ

We're all somewhat familiar with The Wiggles, as the Australian children's band has become a global sensation over the years that has caught the attention of kids all around the world. Having that level of stardom amongst youngsters does mean that they have a particular brand image to protect, one that came under siege recently when one of the band members was featured in a music video that alluded to the usage of drugs, particularly ecstasy.

As per BBC News, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field and his nephew Dominic Field (known for being the Tree of Wisdom) were featured in a music video from musician Keli Holiday, for their song simply known as Ecstasy. The pair were featured in the background of the video, with their likenesses seemingly used without their permission, as the situation has caused The Wiggles to issue a statement to Australian newspaper The West Australia.

The band has said: "We understand that a video circulating on social media has caused concern for many parents and professionals, and we want to address that directly.

"The Wiggles do not support or condone the use of drugs in any form. The content being shared was not created or approved by us, and we have asked for it to be removed.

"While Keli Holiday is a friend of The Wiggles, the video and the music added to it were created independently and without our knowledge."

The video was supposedly created at the TikTok Awards where the band appeared on-stage with Holiday for their song Dancing2. They then used the opportunity to promote their new song, the alluding drug one, leaving The Wiggles in a spot of bother.

The Cast of the Wiggles attend The Wiggles "U.S. Bouncing Balls Tour" at The Novo, at LA Live, on June 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. // Shutterstock / CarlaVanWagoner

