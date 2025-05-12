The Who are looking to wrap up their touring efforts

HQ

Retirement is calling one of the most famous rock bands of all-time. The Who are looking to finally wind down, after sharing their musical talent and songs to the world for over 60 years. As part of this reduced effort, the band has revealed its plans to do one final tour of North America later this year, with this set to end US performances that started all the way back in 1967.

The announcement press release notes that this tour will be known as The Song is Over North America Farewell Tour (which is named after the band's song from 1971), and it will take them to Atlantic City, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, and other cities too.

Speaking about this tour, frontman Roger Daltrey said, "The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It's not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time."

Tickets for the tour begin selling tomorrow, May 13, and as for what this means for The Who's tours elsewhere around the world, a reasonable guess would be that a true final tour is also on its way, which makes sense considering its members are in their late 70s and early 80s.

