The Who are getting commemorative 60th anniversary stamps

We've seen the Royal Mail team up with many different icons and popular brands for themed stamp collections and in the near future this will be happening once again. This time, the focus will be rock band The Who, which will be receiving a collection to mark their 60th anniversary.

The stamps will resemble album covers from the band and will come in a multitude of different sets and themes for collectors of all kinds to bask in. You can get framed sets, limited stamp books, metal medal covers, and of course just the basic stamps too.

The Who stamp collection will debut on October 17 for a multitude of different prices that you can see for yourself over here.

