The White Lotus' third season has begun filming

Good news for The White Lotus fans. The third season of the acclaimed drama series has begun to film, with the cast and crew all on-site in Thailand to start work and production on this third outing. This has been confirmed by HBO in a post on X, where the TV titan stated:

"Unforgettable experiences are in the making at #TheWhiteLotus. We are eager to welcome new guests to our resort in Thailand."

This upcoming season will be debuting in 2025 (hopefully early 2025 however), and will feature a cast that consists of mostly new stars, although at least one returning face will be making a comeback, with that being Natasha Rothwell's Belinda from Season 1. As per the new additions to the cast, these include Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul, Carrie Coons, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and even Korean K-pop sensation from Blackpink, Lisa, among some other names.

Are you excited to return to a White Lotus resort next year?