The White Lotus Season 4 will head to France

HQ

Don't you just love it when Americans say they'd love to visit Europe? Are you talking about Birmingham or Rome, mate, because they're quite different experiences. In any case, it appears that a host of rich Americans are going to be heading to France for a vacation that's sure to go awry in the fourth season of The White Lotus.

This comes as a report via Deadline, which claims that the show will be heading to the French Riviera in its fourth season. HBO has a marketing partnership with the Four Seasons as they double as White Lotus locations. Speculation points to the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat as the filming location, as it has Hollywood ties thanks to its close proximity to Cannes.

Sources say no hotel has yet been confirmed, and HBO reps have declined to comment on the report. Other locations could be the Megève in the French Alps and Hotel George V, which is in the heart of Paris. Both of these are Four Seasons hotels as well.

We'll have to wait for official confirmation, but Mike White, The White Lotus' creator did say he wants to get away from crashing rocks and into more hotel murders in future seasons.