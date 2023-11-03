The White Lotus Season 3 is coming in 2025

Mike White's acclaimed drama series, The White Lotus, has been stuck as of late. Between the ongoing strikes and little information from HBO on when the series will return, we've been wondering when we'll next be whisked off to a fabulous vacation resort to become wrapped up in a murder case.

Fortunately, as part of HBO's press conference yesterday (thanks, Variety), it has now been revealed that The White Lotus is planned to make its return for its third season sometime in 2025. To add to that, we're told that the It prequel series, known as Welcome to Derry, is set to debut in 2025 too, after being delayed out of late 2024.

It's said that the third season will take place in Thailand and that Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her role from Season 1 as part of it. As for Welcome to Derry, information about the series is far more sparse, and all we know is that it is set to star Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, and Stephen Rider.

Are you excited for more of The White Lotus?