The White Lotus Season 3 finale is the longest episode in the series

The White Lotus has always been a show that draws you in with beautiful shots of incredible locations, only to reveal the seedy goings on within the titular hotels. Season 3 may have taken a little longer than the other two to kick things into gear, but it seeks to make up for it with a long finale.

As per Deadline, The White Lotus Season 3's finale will run at a whopping 90 minutes. That's pretty much the length of a feature film, and it'll be the longest episode in the series so far. With all of the main cast still needing their storylines to be wrapped up, we imagine there's a lot to cover.

The White Lotus Season 2 finale also ran long, at 78 minutes, and we saw another bit of prestige television have a longer finale in Severance Season 2 a couple of weeks ago. Some fans will be happy for more White Lotus, but others may worry about the precedent this sets for overly long TV finales.

