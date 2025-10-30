The White Lotus is heading to the French Riviera for Season 4

HQ

After formerly taking to Hawaii, Italy, and recently Thailand, the next host country for Mike White's The White Lotus series will be France. A new report from Variety has stated that the fourth season of the show will take to Paris and the French Riviera, with plans to film as soon as 2026.

Nothing has been confirmed officially by HBO as of yet, and likewise it's unclear which hotels in particular will be used in the show, but the report notes that the series will mostly be set in the south of France with a subplot that takes the story to the capital city of the country.

What does seem to be confirmed is that it won't be filmed at Four Seasons venues in France, as HBO has not extended its marketing partnership with the hotel chain for Season 4, meaning different luxury hotels will likely be selected.

Otherwise, with filming planned for 2026, it's probably fair to assume that The White Lotus won't be back on our television screens until 2027, unless production kicks off rather soon in early 2026.