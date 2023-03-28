The White Lotus is heading to Thailand for Season 3

Over its last two seasons, The White Lotus has taken us to a couple of really jaw-dropping locations around the world. Originally starting with Hawaii and then following up with Italy last year, with all eyes on Season 3 of the show, Variety has now reported where it will be set.

It has been reported that the show will be heading to Southeast Asia next, with the hotel set to be based in Thailand. While the exact filming location has not been revealed, as the past two seasons were shot at Four Seasons resorts, it does seem likely that Season 3 will also film at one of the hotel chain's four resorts in the country as well.

In terms of when Season 3 of The White Lotus is planned to arrive, as it has yet to actually start production there is no word on this exactly, but hopefully it won't be too long as the show has really cemented itself as one of HBO's top recent offerings.