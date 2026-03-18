The White Lotus bolsters its Season 4 cast with Kumail Nanjiani and Chloe Bennet

HQ

We know that a fourth season of The White Lotus is on the way and that it will take the drama series to the French Riviera, a return to a stunning European setting after a stint away in Thailand. But beyond this, we are waiting for more official information from the show, something we've just been handed.

HBO Max has confirmed a bunch of stars that have signed up for the coming round of episodes. There are few big names, including a couple of Marvel stars, namely Kumail Nanjiani and Chloe Bennet. Other than these two, expect to see Max Greenfield, Charlie Hall, and Jarrad Paul in the show.

There is no premiere date set for The White Lotus: Season 4, but as the cast is still being decided and production is yet to commence, a reasonable guess would be that the drama series will return in 2027.