The White Lotus already renewed for Season 4 by HBO

The White Lotus has already been renewed by HBO for a fourth season. Mike White's comedy drama was an immediate hit when it first premiered, showing some ultra-rich folk having their ultimate vacation turn into a nightmare thanks to the death of one or a few people depending on the season.

Season 3 of The White Lotus isn't even out yet, and will be hitting our screens in the middle of next month. Considering that the show has won 15 Emmys so far, though, it is of no surprise that the show is being renewed at HBO.

Variety reports that there are no firm plans on where this fourth season will take place, but ideas have been pitched. It's likely we're in for another warm, possibly exotic locale, with plenty of gorgeous scenery to distract us from the dreadful people in front of us.