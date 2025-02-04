The White House recaps Trump's first two weeks in 95 seconds

HQ

The White House has released today a recap video of president Donald Trump's first two weeks in office, summarising key policy moves in just 95 seconds. Titled "promises made, promises kept", the video, hosted by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, focuses on what the administration calls its major early achievements.

According to the video, the administration has declared a national emergency at the border, restarted construction of the wall, and secured cooperation from Colombia in deportations. In energy, president Trump has reversed Joe Biden's electric vehicle policies and declared a national energy emergency, leading to record-breaking investments in artificial intelligence and data centres.

Additionally, the administration claims to have restored free speech by reinstating 440 journalists to the press room and taking significantly more media questions than the previous administration. With over 45 executive orders signed and major shifts in law enforcement, the White House insists that the president is delivering on his promises at record speed.

What are your thoughts on the White House's recap video?