The White House installs a statue of Christopher Columbus: "The original American hero"

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The White House has installed a statue of Christopher Columbus on its grounds, marking a new step in Trump's effort to reshape how US history is presented.

The statue, placed near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, was gifted by an Italian American organization. Trump described Columbus as "the original American hero," framing the installation as part of a broader push against what he calls "anti-American" narratives.

This comes amid wider efforts by the administration to restore historical symbols, including Confederate monuments and other figures removed during the Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Christopher Columbus // Shutterstock

Columbus, whose voyages in the late 15th century opened the way for European expansion in the Americas, has become a particularly contentious symbol in recent years.

Many cities across the United States removed or relocated Columbus statues in 2020, as protesters challenged traditional historical narratives and called for a reassessment of figures associated with colonial violence.

The installation signals a continued cultural divide in the US.