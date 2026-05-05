The White House considers tighter regulation for new AI models

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According to The New York Times, and reported by Engadget, the White House may create a new working group to oversee AI development. This could possibly mean tighter regulation to new AI models. A federal review of new AI models ahead of their public release is being considered as a possible power for that committee, according to the sources of The New York Times.

The White House could mimic what's currently happening within the UK government, where multiple layers of oversight confirm that AI models meet safety standards. There's also a chance the entire concept comes to nothing.

If this new oversight group is created, it would mark quite a reversal from the hands-off attitude presented in the White House's previously introduced AI Action Plan. This plan appeared willingness to offer the AI companies most of the concessions they wanted, but apparently there were potential for new kinds of problems.

If this new regulation comes into effect, it will be interesting to see, how it all works in practice.