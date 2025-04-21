The Wheel of Time's cast is still hopeful that the fantasy series will get a fourth season

HQ

The third season of The Wheel of Time has come to a close, and with that being the case, fans are now starting to wonder what will be next for the fantasy saga that has plenty of additional books and source material to adapt. At the moment, the future of the show is in doubt, as there's no word from Prime Video that it will return for a fourth season, something that even the cast are in the dark about currently.

This was recently affirmed by Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran) and Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor) in an interview with TechRadar, where they note that they have yet to hear anything about a fourth season.

Henney stated: "We don't know much. Season three is something we're incredibly proud of. Watching it back, I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. I'm sure Josha will agree that this is The Wheel of Time we set out to make."

Stradowski then continued: "Yeah, we're confident [that a fourth season will be greenlit]. When I was reading the book series, it wasn't until book four [The Shadow Rising, which season three is based on] that I thought 'Wow, okay, now I understand why so many copies have been sold'. I feel like season three is where we found our form, so we've all got our fingers firmly crossed."

Are you of the same mindset as Henney and Stradowski and eager for more The Wheel of Time?