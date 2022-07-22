The Wheel of Time will be getting a third season

HQ

As part of San Diego Comic Con, Amazon has revealed that The Wheel of Time will be returning for a third season. This comes as fans are still waiting for the second season of the show, which is currently in production still.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

Amazon has not yet announced a release date/window for either the second or the third season of the show, but considering the first season dropped on the streaming service on November 19, 2021, it hopefully won't be too long until we get to see more of the live-action fantasy series.

If you haven't seen the first season of The Wheel of Time yet, check out the trailer for it below.