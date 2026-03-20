The Wheel of Time new animated series, video game, and films in the works from Arcane producer

HQ

Amazon's The Wheel of Time live-action series might not have been the fantasy epic it had hoped for, but the IP still has a lot of potential. A big effort to franchise Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time is coming, in collaboration between the IP owner iwot Studios and Arcane producer as well as Riot Games/League of Legends veteran Thomas Vu.

As per Variety, a new video game, animated feature films, and a new animated series based on The Wheel of Time will be made, aiming to broaden the reach of the franchise. These projects will be distinct from the previously announced Wheel of Time movies, and the upcoming open-world RPG from iwot Games Montréal.

"I see tremendous opportunity in expanding 'The Wheel of Time' into fully authentic, integrated, interactive, and animated storytelling experiences," said Thomas Vu. "The depth of the mythology provides a foundation for sustained, multi-platform franchise growth."

"Thomas has consistently demonstrated the ability to scale narrative worlds into global entertainment franchises," said iwot Studios CEO Rick Selvage. "His background at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and franchise architecture makes him uniquely suited to help expand 'The Wheel of Time' in new immersive formats. We look forward to working closely with Thomas and Anthony as we bring the next chapter of 'The Wheel of Time' to audiences around the world."

With Westeros and the world of Ice & Fire still drawing in eyes, a new Lord of the Rings film on the way, Netflix making a Magic: The Gathering Show and a new lot of Narnia movies, it seems that epic scale fantasy is coming back in a big way. Especially now with The Wheel of Time really looking to establish itself as a major, multimedia franchise.