The Wheel of Time lead star comments on the shock cancellation of the show

HQ

While The Wheel of Time wasn't as big of a household name as other fantasy epics like Game of Thrones, it was a well-received and frequently watched project that became a tentpole series for Prime Video. It's because of this that it shocked many that the show was cancelled shortly after its third season debuted, something that was soon attributed to the immense cost that went into making the series and not poor viewer figures.

Following this surprising choice, the leading star of the show, Rosamund Pike has taken to Instagram to share a brief message about the cancellation, as has been noted by Collider. In a very short piece of text accompanying an on-set image from the Rhuidean storyline, Pike explains:

"Maybe I felt the end was coming and wanted to channel in anguish and rage at the sky."

While fans seem eager for more from the show, it does seem unlikely that Amazon and Prime Video will budge and ultimately look to make a fourth season or perhaps more.