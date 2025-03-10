The Western theme returns in Planet Coaster 2's March update

HQ

Frontier Developments' plan with supporting Planet Coaster 2 post-launch has been a very straightforward one. Every month, the developer has dropped a new update, usually adding a slate of new content and fixing an array of issues at the same time. We've already had these updates for January and February, but March will bring the third one, with this promising a bunch of exciting additions.

At the forefront will be the return of the Western theme. This means you will be able to build all kinds of things with a style that reflects the Wild West and the rootin' tootin' nature of that period. This won't be all though, as we're also told the update will introduce more varied movement of guests, guests being able to jettison off flumes, broader flume options, adding more Career maps to Sandbox, an increased number of stock coasters, stability and performance enhancements, and economy changes too.

Looking ahead to April, Frontier has now teased what Update 4 will bring as well, noting that it will introduce restaurants to the game, add more features to Frontier Workshop, introduce a new ride, tweak Franchise Mode, and improve stability and performance too.

We don't have a firm date on when Update 4 will drop, but Update 3 will land on March 20. If you haven't played Planet Coaster 2 and have been wondering if this is a game for you, don't miss our review of the game.