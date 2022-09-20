The Werewolf-inspired Eville keeps you engaged even after death

HQ

During the Covid-19 lockdowns Among Us exploded in popularity as players sought new ways to engage with their friends while maintaining social distancing. This has led to a resurgence of so-called social deduction games, and the upcoming Eville seems to fit that bill perfectly.

During Gamescom we learned that the game has actually been in development since before the Pandemic (close to four years) and the inspiration came - not from other video games - but from the classic party game Werewolf, also known as Mafia. Hendrik Hollenborg, CEO of the developer Vest Games, then explained how the game differs from the source material:

"We have a day and night cycle, and you can walk around, use abilities or place traps for example. And at night all the bad guys are awake, so as the bad guy you have to go through the city, invade houses and get your kills. It's all real time unlike the board- or party games."

One of the main challenges when developing social deduction games is combatting negative player behaviour or trolling. This is bad enough in an MMO or sandbox game but can completely wreck the experience in a social game where cooperation is key. Besides usual features, such as moderation and player reporting, Vest Games aims to keep players engaged and motivated by not turning fallen players into idle spectators, which might lead to trolling or frustration in the chat.

"We have things to keep the players in the game. For example, you can play after your death. You can still support the players of your team even if you die early. This is something we have seen in other games that wasn't really handled. We wanted to circumvent it [the negative behaviour] by having you keep playing even when you are dead," explains Hendrik Hollenborg.

Eville launches for PC on October 11. You can view our full interview with the developer above.