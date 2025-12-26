The Well's Blessing takes inspiration from A Short Hike, Spirited Away, and Nintendo 64

The Well's Blessing is a casual adventure puzzler following three teenagers in a coming-of-age narrative. Each of the main characters has their own reason to venture out into the woods, and Gerard San Miguel Navarro from developer Big Stretch revealed some of the main inspirations that helped their adventure come together.

"One of the biggest references is a short hike. Not only visually but also in other ways," Navarro told us at BIG Conference. "But yeah, we really like the kind of, as you said, PSX, Nintendo 64 look because it brings us to our own homecoming story."

"And it's a story about teenagers growing up, so I thought it was interesting to pick up this, almost like too digital, too weird, abstract way of deploying a natural world and try to make a story out of that," he continued. Navarro also referenced Spirited Away, particularly in reference to the game's anthropomorphic animals, as the supernatural elements allowed him and his team to explore further symbolism with the game's themes. "Something supernatural is going on but it's actually talking about something super personal and realistic and real," he explained.

For more of our discussion on The Well's Blessing, check out the full interview below: