The weirdest musical docudrama yet goes to... Better Man

There are a lot of docudramas based on famous musicians and pop stars. We've seen an Elton John flick, a Freddy Mercury/Queen film, Amy Winehouse has been a focus of another, Bob Marley too, the list goes on. And it will soon be added to when a film based on the life of Robbie Williams makes its arrival.

This will be very different to what we have seen in the past however as the movie will see Williams portrayed as a CGI ape. It will still chronicle his entire life and show how he grew from small beginnings to selling out major venues and drawing in crowds of tens of thousands at a time to witness his live performances. The ape is seemingly also voiced by Williams himself.

The movie is known as Better Man, and it's slated to begin its theatrical run in December on Christmas Day in many US theatres, before then getting a wider launch in mid-January. The full global release plans for the film have yet to be fully laid out, but we do have a trailer to tease what it will offer and make a promise from Williams that he is looking to continue entertaining you. Check it out below.