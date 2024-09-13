The weather is your worst enemy in Permafrost, but you've also got to watch out for creepy Moon cultists

At Gamescom, we got to sit down with Timo Thomas to chat all about Permafrost, a new survival game where you're constantly fighting against the cold. In our interview with Thomas, we talked about the weather and how you'll really want to wrap up warm:

"The weather effects are dynamic. So we have different locations in the game. We call them the cold zones where it's extremely cold. You have to prepare for that, not only for the night," he said. In the night, of course the weather can reach incredibly low points, forcing you to find shelter or the warmest outfit you can, and even then that might not be enough.

You're not just getting your woolly clothes on in Permafrost, as there are different factions in the game to contend with. Some of them you can befriend, while others like the Moon cult are beyond becoming allies with.

"They're like worshipping, you know, this shattering moon and everything. So kind of the crazy guys," Thomas explains.

Check out the interview below for more information on Permafrost, which releases in Early Access on PC in 2025.