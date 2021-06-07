The Waylanders has been delayed to Q4 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Gato Salvaje Studio has announced that the 1.0 release of its party-based RPG The Waylanders has been delayed until Q4 2021. The game was initially planned to exit Steam's Early Access this summer, but issues stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic have caused this date to be pushed back.

Along with the revised release date, the studio also released a revised roadmap. The roadmap details that three major updates will release between now and the game's final 1.0 release. The first update detailed on the roadmap is actually out now and it adds some sizable new additions such as controller support, five different difficulty levels, and a new Bark System. You can read more about the latest update here.

"We got a little quiet during development over the Spring and I'd like to apologize to the community for that" said Gato Salvaje Co-Founder Fernando Prieto "We've been hard at work improving The Waylanders content that players have access to using community feedback and building the next portion of the story. You'll be hearing more from us on social media and in our Discord in the coming months."

"Development during Covid has been very challenging, an issue many indie developers have been experiencing over the past year." continued Prieto "We've had to revamp many of our processes and change up how we work with people outside of the studio, such as our voice actors. We've solved many of these challenges and we feel confident that RPG fans will see the full version of The Waylanders released this Fall."

You can take a look at the brand-new roadmap below: