The watches in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch are official Hamilton models

If you have seen a few episodes of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch following its premiere on Netflix yesterday, you might have noticed that the leading characters of Sam Fisher and Zinnia McKenna have some serious bling on their wrists. The reason why the timepieces are so intricate and detailed is because they are modelled after real-world counterparts from Hamilton.

The watchmaker has revealed that it partnered up with Ubisoft and Netflix to feature watches in the show, with four models in particular being used. McKenna is seen wearing the Ventura Quartz, and tasked with finding a Khaki Aviation X-Wind Sandstorm too, all while Fisher is seen sporting the Khaki Field Expedition and the Khaki Navy Frogman.

Again, as these are real models of watches, you can technically buy the same timepiece as Sam Fisher, but it should be said that none of the options are cheap, with each ranging from £700+ to well over £1,100.

