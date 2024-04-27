The Watchers reverts back to its original release date

HQ

The release date for Ishana Night Shyamalan's upcoming horror The Watchers has curiously reverted back to 7th June. It was previously pushed to 14th June, but New Line Cinema has decided to go back on this decision and has reverted its release to its original premiere date.

Starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré, The Watchers follows a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. Finding shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are stalked by mysterious creatures every night.

Based on the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine, the film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Nimitt Mankad and its cinematography is by Eli Arenson.

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.