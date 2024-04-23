The Watched looks absolutely terrifying in its latest trailer

HQ

The second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's daughter's first project, The Watched (as it's known in the UK, with the global name regarded as The Watchers) has been released and it makes the horror film look absolutely terrifying.

It stars Dakota Fanning in the lead role of a young artist who becomes trapped and stranded in a bunker in an untouched forest in western Ireland that also plays host to a collection of vicious and deadly creatures that stalk the wilderness during the night.

As mentioned earlier, the movie is directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and is based on the novel by A.M. Shine. It will be opening on June 7 for those in the UK, but is slated to get a full global release on June 14 instead. Check out the new trailer below.