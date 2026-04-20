The Warhammer equivalent of Rambo joins your party in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

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In a galaxy where space elves, massive Orks, high-tech fish people, and billions of flesh-hungry bugs live, being a normal human and surviving might sound impossible. However, on certain planets, humans are made tougher by the harsh environment they live in. No planet has quite the reputation for making tough troops like Catachan, and in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, we get one of its fighters in our party.

In the new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, we're introduced to Haymar Devos, a man who has already plied his trade as an elite soldier, and now works for the Inquisition in order to deal with humanity's darkest, seediest enemies. From the brief glimpse we get at his gameplay in the trailer, it seems there will be options for him to be a more regular soldier, and a stealthy fighter, making use of the combat knife he keeps in his back pocket.

Haymar is just one of the many companions we'll meet in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy. A lot of them have already been revealed, but hopefully there are still a few waiting in the wings for us to find when the game releases.