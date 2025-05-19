The Warhammer academic conference returns this September

HQ

A rather unique Warhammer event is making its grand return this September. Last year, the Warhammer Conference invited fans to ditch the memes and wargaming to focus on more philosophical questions that the 41st millennium poses.

As reported by PCGamer, Warhammer Conference opens up wide debates brought in and discussed by intellectuals. There are more blatant topics like the morality of the Imperium and its war against Chaos, as well as really detailed analyses into things like Tyranid biology and what Warp travel would really be like.

The conference shall again be held in Heidelberg, Germany, with a chance to catch up online or watch live if you can't attend in-person. Right now, the Warhammer Conference YouTube channel is packed with the panels from last year, which should give a good indication of what this year's conference should be like.

If you've got a burning question you want to talk about or see debated, Warhammer Conference is accepting abstract submissions via its website until the 30th of June.

