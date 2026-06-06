The Wandering Village to be expanded with The Last Leviathan DLC

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If you've been enjoying your time building amazing townscapes and villages in The Wandering Village, we have some very good news to share. During the Wholesome Games Showcase, developer Stray Fawn Studio was on hand to confirm that the game will soon be getting a whopping expansion.

The DLC is known as The Last Leviathan and it introduces a massive amphibian creature with plenty of space to build a thriving community upon its back. The DLC will bring new buildings, resources, a different tech tree, "hours of fresh content". It'll debut alongside a "big free update" that intends to deepen the interaction between Onbu and the new creature, add new body temperature and mood mechanics, fresh cosmetics, and a new Arctic Ocean biome.

We don't yet know the launch plans for the DLC but stay tuned as no doubt there will be more to share sooner rather than later. For the time being, check out some new images of The Last Leviathan expansion below.