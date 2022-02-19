The Walking Dead's final season starts on February 21

HQ

The Walking Dead has been a really big thing for a long time, but now it's time to end it. Thanks to Instagram we now know when the end comes.

The 11th and final season starts on Disney+ on February 21st. That is the date when we get to see the first nine episodes. The rest will come available on Mondays, so a day after its premiere in the U.S. of A. The final season will have 24 episodes in total.

Disney+ also shared a poster about the final season, which you can see right here on Gamereactor.

Maybe this is your reason to get a Disney+ subscription, if Marvel and Pixar movies were not enough to convince you? Leave your comments below.