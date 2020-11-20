The Walking Dead will return in February 2021

You're watching Advertisements

AMC has just revealed that The Walking Dead's 10th season will continue on February 28, 2021. The show has consistently premiered a new season in October, but things have had to change this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will broadcast an additional six episodes for season 10, and this run will last until April 4. No release date has been provided yet for the 11th season, but it's possible the aim might be for next October.

In addition to this news, it has also been confirmed that Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) has been cast in the show as a character called Mays.

A press release from AMC reads: "In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

Thanks, Comic Book.