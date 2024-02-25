The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live's showrunner teases an "incredibly satisfying ending" to the series

HQ

After many years of waiting, Rick Grimes finally returns to the universe of The Walking Dead tonight when The Ones Who Live premieres.

With the release of the spin-off series being imminent, showrunner Scott Gimbal caught up with IGN to discuss what fans could expect. In the interview, he was asked about how the show would end and whether it would provide a concrete conclusion to its story.

Gimbal said:"Well, I mean more possibilities, more questions. I think it's a very satisfying completion of a story". He continued: "But I think, you know, when shows end, I do hope that audiences' imaginations are always sort of engaged and like, 'Okay, well, what could happen next?' And, sure, you can do that with this show, but I think there's also an incredibly satisfying ending to a very long story."