The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live gets a first teaser

The main The Walking Dead series concluded last year, but that does not mean the universe is dead. Far from it actually, as we have several spin-offs like The Walking Dead: Dead City (premiered in July), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which premiered last month and perhaps the most exciting project, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The latter includes both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as their popular characters Rick Grimes and Michonne. There isn't a whole lot known about the show, but just in time for New York Comic Con this weekend, we have now got the first teaser. Check it out below.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres in February 2024 on AMC and AMC+ in the US, but we haven't heard which or if any channels or streaming services in Europe will pick it up yet.