The Walking Dead: Survivors will release on April 12, 2021

Elex has announced that The Walking Dead: Survivors, a mobile strategy game set within the same universe of the popular post-apocalyptic series, will launch on April 12, 2021. The game is set to arrive on both Android and iOS devices, and it looks to be off to a flying start, as it has already received 1.5 million pre-registrations from excited fans.

Although it has been developed exclusively for mobile, Survivors looks to be a real love letter to the series. The game features more than 80 characters from the comics and these include fan-favourites such as Rick, Glen, and Herschel. There's also many recognisable locations you'll get to visit and you'll find yourself running into iconic series villains like Negan and the Saviors.

According to the press release we received, gameplay will see you building towns and armies to aid your chances of surviving from attacking zombie hordes. Strategy is required here when deciding what buildings to construct and what specific characters you should bring out into battle.

Android and iOS users can pre-register for the game by clicking the following link.