The Walking Dead Season 11 receives an official trailer at Comic-Con 2021

The Walking Dead TV series is set to shuffle off into the sunset next year after 12 long years on the air. This final season is set to premiere on August 22 and it's said to be split into three separate parts, with parts B and C hitting our screens in 2022. Ahead of its release next month, a new trailer has surfaced from Comic-Con 2021 that gives viewers a taste of what's to come.

Along with the trailer, we also got a few new interesting details about the upcoming season. It was revealed that Laila Robins (The Boys, The Blacklist) and Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why) would be making their debut in these show and would be playing as characters Governor Pamela Milton and Lance Hornsby. Both of these characters, if you weren't aware, appeared in the comic book series, with Lance debuting in Issue 175 and Governor Milton in Issue 176.