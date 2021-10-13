The Walking Dead is receiving yet another spin-off

HQ

The Walking TV series might be winding to a close very shortly, but fans still have plenty of content centered around its universe to look forward to. Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond are still continuing to air and we know that a Daryl and Carol spin-off series is coming in 2023. On top of all of this, AMC has just announced that yet another Walking Dead companion series is in the works and will debut sometime in 2022.

The show is titled Tales of the Walking Dead and it's set to be an anthology series that will appeal to both new and existing fans. Channing Powell, who has acted previously as a producer and writer for The Walking Dead will act as showrunner here and he will be working alongside previous Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Just like the very first season of the main series, Tales of the Walking Dead will start with a six-episode first run.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios said: "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms."

Thanks, IGN.