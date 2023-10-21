The Walking Dead: Destinies releases 17th November

Gamers will soon be able to reshape the story from the first half of The Walking Dead, as Flux Games has revealed that The Walking Dead: Destinies will release 17th November on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

Announced this August, the action-adventure game allows players to relive classic moments from the show and features iconic locations such as Atlanta, the Greene farm, The Prison, and Woodbury. It also features 11 playable characters which include obvious picks such as Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Glenn Rhee and a handful of unexpected choices like Theodore Douglas, Lori Grimes, and The Governor.

Alongside the release date, a new trailer for the game was also released and this can be found below: