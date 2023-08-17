Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Walking Dead: Destinies

The Walking Dead: Destinies has been officially revealed

The game will let you take alternate paths from the TV show.

The Walking Dead: Destinies has officially been revealed. The narrative action/adventure game comes from Flux Games and will be published by GameMill Entertainment.

Covering Seasons 1-4 of the show, The Walking Dead: Destinies will allow players to have their say on what should've happened. Some big decisions can be made that forever alter The Walking Dead timeline, such as having Shane kill Rick.

A release has currently been confirmed for Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. There's no release date yet, but the game is said to be coming soon, so stay tuned for more news.

The Walking Dead: Destinies

