The Walking Dead: Destinies has been officially revealed

The Walking Dead: Destinies has officially been revealed. The narrative action/adventure game comes from Flux Games and will be published by GameMill Entertainment.

Covering Seasons 1-4 of the show, The Walking Dead: Destinies will allow players to have their say on what should've happened. Some big decisions can be made that forever alter The Walking Dead timeline, such as having Shane kill Rick.

A release has currently been confirmed for Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. There's no release date yet, but the game is said to be coming soon, so stay tuned for more news.