The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns in September

We now know the firm date of arrival for the third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The show that is centred around Norman Reedus' famous character will return to television screens this September, for a new batch of episodes that will see Daryl and Carol initially happy and enjoying life all before it all falls apart and zombies begin to cause havoc.

As for what we can actually expect from this show, it has all been filmed in Spain so we should expect an adventure that spans the European country. It will see Daryl and Carol attempting to finally find a way to return home, which of course is far from easy in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the living dead, a factor that sees their plans thrown into disarray and awry at almost every turn.

Check out the latest trailer for the show below, all ahead of its imminent return at the start of September. And, don't forget to see more of Reedus later this week, when he headlines Death Stranding 2: On the Beach as the iconic Sam Porter Bridges.