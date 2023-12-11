Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Walking Dead: Betrayal is being shut down and removed from Steam

Luckily, the developer is offering players refunds.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just three months after it was released as Early Access, developers Skybound Games and Other Ocean Interactive has announced that The Walking Dead: Betrayal is being shut down. The game is now removed from Steam completely and if you bought it, you will be able to claim a refund. Another setback, then, when it comes to games with the theme of The Walking Dead, as The Walking Dead: Destinies, which was released recently, received some criticism, to say the least.

The reason why it is now being removed must simply be that it attracted far too few players. Something the developers also explain in a blog post on Steam. If you wish to get your money back, just make a request about this on Steam in the usual way.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal is being shut down and removed from Steam


Loading next content