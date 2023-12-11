The Walking Dead: Betrayal is being shut down and removed from Steam

HQ

Just three months after it was released as Early Access, developers Skybound Games and Other Ocean Interactive has announced that The Walking Dead: Betrayal is being shut down. The game is now removed from Steam completely and if you bought it, you will be able to claim a refund. Another setback, then, when it comes to games with the theme of The Walking Dead, as The Walking Dead: Destinies, which was released recently, received some criticism, to say the least.

The reason why it is now being removed must simply be that it attracted far too few players. Something the developers also explain in a blog post on Steam. If you wish to get your money back, just make a request about this on Steam in the usual way.