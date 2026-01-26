The VW ID.4 will be getting a facelift and a new name later this year

HQ

Volkswagen startet their EV plans by using the "I.D" name as a category in and of itself, and has since launched the ID.4, the ID.3, the ID.5 and recently the ID.7. However, it seems that the numbering has become a hindrance, and so VW will change it later this year.

As reported by Automotive News, the ID.4 will change names to simply "ID" later this year, which as of yet leaves the rest of the names of the car's in the line-up undetermined.

This coincides with a new facelifted version, which is the first major redesign in five years. We don't know much, but expect a major return for physical buttons on the inside, as Head Designer Andreas Mindt has said this:

"[Buttons] will be in every car that we make from now on. We will never, ever make this mistake again. On the steering wheel, we will have physical buttons. Honestly, it's a car. It's not a phone."