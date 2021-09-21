The VR-centric Wanderer has been delayed until Q4 2021

HQ

M Theory and Oddboy have announced that their VR exclusive time-travelling adventure Wanderer has been delayed from Q3 to Q4 2021. Within a press release, the team cited the Covid-19 pandemic as being one of the major factors behind the slight setback. To help ease the disappointment of fans though, they have revealed that a physical PSVR version will be on the way and a brand-new gameplay video has been released.

The retail edition, which can be viewed below, will soon be able to be purchased from publisher Perp Games' online store. As well as the game, purchasers will also receive a "beautiful and detailed" art book.

"It's been awesome to get this partnership with Perp off the ground. It extends our audience and is a great keepsake for fans - perhaps even one of the last first gen PSVR games available as a physical edition. The team at Perp have been wonderful to work with and we can't wait to get our hands on the final box!" says Sam Ramlu, Executive Producer at Wanderer.